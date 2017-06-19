2 Bridgeport men busted in Westport for ID theft, larceny
Two Bridgeport men showed up at a Westport house Tuesday to pick up a package that they claimed was mistakenly delivered. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday when a Weather Vane Hill resident called police about a suspicious person on the property.
