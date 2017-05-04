Williams Professors Wins Award for Sh...

Williams Professors Wins Award for Short Story

Jim Shepard, the J. Leland Miller professor of American History, Literature and Eloquence in the Department of English at Williams College, has won the 2016 Rea Award for the Short Story. This is the second consecutive year a member of the Williams English department has won the award.

