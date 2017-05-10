Watergate redux for Weicker after Com...

Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Lowell Weicker Jr., a former three-term senator who went on to become governor, said Wednesday that the firing of FBI Director James Comey by Donald Trump conjures up memories of the scandal that took down Richard Nixon . "I think there are parallels to the extent that it was sort of the straw that broke the camel's back," Weicker told Hearst Connecticut Media Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo... 3 hr BPT 4
News Bpt man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge... 3 hr BPT 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... 20 hr BPT 2
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... Tue Samuels Furnace Man 9
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... Mon America Gentleman... 2
News Williams Professors Wins Award for Short Story Mon America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC