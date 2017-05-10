Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing
Lowell Weicker Jr., a former three-term senator who went on to become governor, said Wednesday that the firing of FBI Director James Comey by Donald Trump conjures up memories of the scandal that took down Richard Nixon . "I think there are parallels to the extent that it was sort of the straw that broke the camel's back," Weicker told Hearst Connecticut Media Wednesday.
