Wake held for Bridgeport teen killed ...

Wake held for Bridgeport teen killed by police

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Mourners attending the wake for Jayson Negron, exit the Funeraria Luz de Paz funeral home on East Washington Street in Bridgeport, Conn., on Tuesday May 16, 2017. Negron was fatally shot by a city police officer last Tuesday night after police said he rammed the officer with a stolen car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... 2 hr BPT 3
News Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s... Tue BPT 1
News Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance Tue BPT 1
News Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year... Tue BPT 1
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... Tue Unincorporated 3
News Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra... Tue Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot Tue Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairfield County was issued at May 17 at 4:01PM EDT

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC