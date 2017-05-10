University Of Bridgeport Leader Prepares To Retire After Years Of Growth
After ushering the University of Bridgeport through 17 years of growth, President Neil A. Salonen said Wednesday that he will step down as president on June 30, 2018. "It has been my great privilege and joy to serve the University of Bridgeport," Salonen said.
