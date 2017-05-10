University Of Bridgeport Leader Prepa...

University Of Bridgeport Leader Prepares To Retire After Years Of Growth

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

After ushering the University of Bridgeport through 17 years of growth, President Neil A. Salonen said Wednesday that he will step down as president on June 30, 2018. "It has been my great privilege and joy to serve the University of Bridgeport," Salonen said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing 2 hr Gavone 2
News 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo... 8 hr Samuels Furnace Man 7
News Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr... 20 hr BPT 2
News Sorrow and demands at rally for teen shot by po... 22 hr America Gentleman... 2
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Wed BPT 3
News Bpt man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge... Wed BPT 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... Tue BPT 2
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC