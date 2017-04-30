Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing
Carlos Ribot , 50, of Norman Street, was stabbed at an apartment in the Fairbridge Commons housing complex at 50 Freemont Avenue just before 8:30 p.m., according to police. He died shortly after the arrival of first responders.
