Two Boots pizzeria closes in Stamford
A view of the shuttered Two Boots Pizza restaurant at 717 Atlantic St. in Stamford, Conn., following its closure in early May 2017 less than a year after opening. A view of the shuttered Two Boots Pizza restaurant at 717 Atlantic St. in Stamford, Conn., following its closure in early May 2017 less than a year after opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|18 hr
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC