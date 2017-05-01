Trumbull Police: Man Posted Photos On Internet With Stolen Motorcycle
A 22-year-old Bridgeport man who posted photos of himself sitting on a stolen motorcycle on the Internet has been arrested on burglary and larceny charges, Trumbull police said. Dayshon Flores of 100 Division St., Bridgeport, was arrested Friday in the April 16 home burglary in which two motorcycles were taken from the garage of a Trumbull home, police said.
