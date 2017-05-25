Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforcement on roads
State Police say they will be out in force during the Memorial Day weekend to catch drunk drivers and those who disobey motor-vehicle laws. Break the laws and there's a good chance they're going to nail you through the combination of regular patrols and a beefed-up enforcement on the highways.
