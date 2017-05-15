The Latest: Man wounded in shooting files $6M suit
Isa Mujahid, center, of CTCORE-Organize Now!, speaks during a news conference at the Legislative Office Building, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. Beside him are David McGuire, left, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, and state Rep. Robyn Porter, right, of New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|21 hr
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|21 hr
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|21 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|22 hr
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC