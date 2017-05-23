The Drive at 12:30: Dr. Bryan Ripley Crandall talks Connecticut Writing Project for youth
Fairfield University joins Denise . He is an Assistant Professor in the Graduate School of Education and Allied Professions and Director of the Connecticut Writing Project .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|6 hr
|Gavone
|7
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|6 hr
|Gavone
|5
|Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark
|6 hr
|Gavone
|3
|Carfax: SUV Involved In Fatal Police Shooting O...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man accused of assaulting police off...
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Mon
|Gavone
|7
|Little Feat performs with the Midnight Ramble H...
|Mon
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC