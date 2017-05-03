Tauck reprises tours for students in Bridgeport, Stamford
Tauck CEO Dan Mahar with students at the travel tour operator's Wilton headquarters, during an April orientation. This summer, students from Bridgeport and Stamford will take Tauck-led educational tours of New England under the company's Sparks program offered in cooperation with the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club of Bridgeport, the Stamford nonprofit Domus and the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|5 hr
|Roscoe
|1
|Stephen Wright
|6 hr
|Roscoe
|3
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|8 hr
|BPT
|2
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|8 hr
|arod
|70
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Ashton
|86
|Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing
|Tue
|Mars
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC