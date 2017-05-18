Talking Heads Alums, Indie Rock Producer Curate Emerging Artist Series
Chris Frantz and Peter Katis, two curators of the new Emerging Artist Series, discuss the first performance by Xeno & Oaklander at FTC's StageOne. Read story here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|ffctguitar
|87
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|20 hr
|payme
|71
|Stephen Wright
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|Thu
|gboisjo
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing
|Tue
|Mars
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC