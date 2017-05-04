Susan Yolen, vice president of policy...

Susan Yolen, vice president of policy and advocacy for Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

Planned Parenthood, the non-profit organization that provides reproductive and health services to 2.5 million people annually, is expected to be hit hard if the American Health Care Act is passed. The AHCA won approval by a slim margin of 217-213 votes.

