Super Bowl Champ Tackles Reading With Kids In Bridgeport

Super Bowl champ Malcolm Mitchell, a wide receiver for the 2017 New England Patriots, will read with schoolchildren and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport later this month. Mitchell will be the featured speaker for the anniversary breakfast, which will be held at 7:45 a.m. May 17 at Bridgeport Holiday Inn.

