Super Bowl Champ Tackles Reading With Kids In Bridgeport
Super Bowl champ Malcolm Mitchell, a wide receiver for the 2017 New England Patriots, will read with schoolchildren and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the School Volunteer Association of Bridgeport later this month. Mitchell will be the featured speaker for the anniversary breakfast, which will be held at 7:45 a.m. May 17 at Bridgeport Holiday Inn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|2 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|9
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Williams Professors Wins Award for Short Story
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|Sun
|BPT
|4
|Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC