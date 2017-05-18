Study: Bridgeport has second 2nd worst property taxes

Study: Bridgeport has second 2nd wors...

Members and supporters of Citizens Working for a Better Bridgeport protest tax increases in September 2016 at Bridgeport City Hall. On May 18, 2017, the Lincoln Institute for Land Policy and the Minnesota Center of Fiscal Excellence issued a study determining the median home in Bridgeport having the second highest property tax burden in the nation, after the median home in Detroit.

