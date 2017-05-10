Students tour religious sites, talk o...

Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Fairfield Warde High School students learn about Islamic prayer during a visit to the University of Bridgeport Masjid in Bridgeport, Conn. May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo... 5 hr Grape Soda 9
News Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra... 7 hr America Gentleman... 1
News With Mayor Joe Ganim at the controls, demolitio... 9 hr BPT 2
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... 9 hr BPT 2
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) 9 hr CuteKitty 37
News Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing Fri America Gentleman... 3
News Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr... Fri America Gentleman... 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,664 • Total comments across all topics: 280,995,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC