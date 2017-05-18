Student speaker Megan Halloran at the St. Vincent College's...
Registration will allow you to post comments on ctpost.com and create a ctpost.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. Student speaker Megan Halloran at the St. Vincent College's Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Bridgeport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|18 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|22 hr
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|Thu
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC