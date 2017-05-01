Stratford Man Charged With Negligent ...

Stratford Man Charged With Negligent Homicide In Fatal Crash With Moped

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A Stratford man was charged with negligent homicide in a fatal crash involving a Bridgeport man riding a moped back in February, the Connecticut Post reported. Idis Wilson, 27, was charged Monday with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and reckless driving, then held on $150,000 bond.

