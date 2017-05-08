State police arrest man accused of pulling gun on them last month on I-95
State police say they have arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on them last month on I-95. Police located Robert Bowens, 33, this morning in the area of Pearl Harbor Street in Bridgeport and brought him into custody.
