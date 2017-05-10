"Siren City" Rep Prompts Quieting Moves
New Haven can't turn down the volume on ambulance or fire-engine sirens, but it can still lessen some of the noise - and it's trying. So reported New Haven's emergency management and fire chiefs and the regional head of American Medical Response ambulance company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo...
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr...
|13 hr
|BPT
|2
|Sorrow and demands at rally for teen shot by po...
|14 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Wed
|BPT
|3
|Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing
|Wed
|Nixon
|1
|Bpt man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|Tue
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC