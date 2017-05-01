'Served:' Bridgeport Native's Film On...

'Served:' Bridgeport Native's Film On Prison To Premiere In Norwalk

A former Bridgeport resident will be on hand May 15 for the world premiere of her short film "Served," which tackles the effects of incarceration on prisoners' children and families, a situation she knows all too well. Akiya McKnight wrote and produced the film, which will be screened at 7 p.m. at Garden Cinema on Isaac Place.

