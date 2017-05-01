SB accident slowing I-95 traffic
The southbound left lane of I-95, near Exit 21 in Fairfield, is closed on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 because of a two-vehicle accident. The southbound left lane of I-95, near Exit 21 in Fairfield, is closed on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 because of a two-vehicle accident.
