Ridgefield holds off Trumbull to reach FCIAC final

Ridgefield celebrates a run brought in by Colin Motill, left, during FCIAC baseball semi-finals action against Trumbull at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport, Conn., on Wednesday May 24, 2017. Ridgefield celebrates a run brought in by Colin Motill, left, during FCIAC baseball semi-finals action against Trumbull at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport, Conn., on Wednesday May 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.