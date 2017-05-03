Property Rounds: Conservation, develo...

Property Rounds: Conservation, development part of a balancing...

There are 2 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled Property Rounds: Conservation, development part of a balancing.... In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Looking south down Sport Hill Road, near the intersection of Westport Road in Easton, near the proposed Saddle Ridge housing development. Looking south down Sport Hill Road, near the intersection of Westport Road in Easton, near the proposed Saddle Ridge housing development.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

554

Stamford, CT

#1 7 hrs ago
I vote NO. Keep it as open lands.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BPT

Norwalk, CT

#2 5 hrs ago
America Gentleman Sam wrote:
I sure do love the big black ones.
Same here girlfriend

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... 2 hr Roscoe 1
News Stephen Wright 3 hr Roscoe 3
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut 4 hr BPT 1
News "Open carry" bill shot down 5 hr arod 70
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 14 hr Ashton 86
News Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing Tue Mars 4
News Derby teens speak out against father's looming ... Tue Snoop 3
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC