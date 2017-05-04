'Pothole Killer' to repair the streets of Bridgeport
The city roads have taken a toll from the winter months, so the City of Bridgeport will lease a machine called "The Pothole Killer" for a month in order to repair potholes and create smoother roads, according to a press release from the mayor's office. Mayor Joseph Ganim said in the press release that leasing the machine saves the city and taxpayers time, resources and money.
