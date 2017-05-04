'Pothole Killer' to repair the street...

'Pothole Killer' to repair the streets of Bridgeport

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The city roads have taken a toll from the winter months, so the City of Bridgeport will lease a machine called "The Pothole Killer" for a month in order to repair potholes and create smoother roads, according to a press release from the mayor's office. Mayor Joseph Ganim said in the press release that leasing the machine saves the city and taxpayers time, resources and money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp... 2 hr BPT 1
News Jury awards $855k to worker in Bridgeport pizza... 2 hr BPT 1
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... 6 hr gboisjo 5
News Schools worker charged in thefts (May '08) 7 hr Cheaters 238
News Police: Milford woman steals girlfrienda s car,... 20 hr America Gentleman... 1
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop 20 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder 20 hr America Gentleman... 1
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC