Police: Milford woman steals girlfrienda s car, fights her, tries driving away with her on hood
A Milford woman is accused of stealing her live-in girlfriend's car, then getting into a fight with her and trying to drive away with her clinging to the hood. Police say 20-year-old Tianna Feliciano stole 24-year-old Leyshack Roman-Lopez's car from Bridgeport on Monday.
