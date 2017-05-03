Police: Milford woman steals girlfrie...

Police: Milford woman steals girlfrienda s car, fights her, tries driving away with her on hood

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

A Milford woman is accused of stealing her live-in girlfriend's car, then getting into a fight with her and trying to drive away with her clinging to the hood. Police say 20-year-old Tianna Feliciano stole 24-year-old Leyshack Roman-Lopez's car from Bridgeport on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 3 hr payme 71
News Stephen Wright 13 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... 17 hr gboisjo 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut Wed BPT 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... Wed BPT 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) Wed Ashton 86
News Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing Tue Mars 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC