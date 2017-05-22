Police: Bridgeport teen drove under t...

Police: Bridgeport teen drove under the influence of drugs

Connecticut Post

An accident in Westport earlier this year led to a Bridgeport teen being charged with driving under the influence of cannabis, police said. On March 16 at 7 a.m., a Westport police officer responded to a call of an accident on Easton Road.

