Photos: University of Bridgeport holds graduation ceremony
Registration will allow you to post comments on ctpost.com and create a ctpost.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. Cassandra Charles-Tabacco, of Stratford, waves to her husband and child at the University of Bridgeport commencement exercises at the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man accused of stealing from his emp...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|Jury awards $855k to worker in Bridgeport pizza...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|20 hr
|gboisjo
|5
|Schools worker charged in thefts (May '08)
|21 hr
|Cheaters
|238
|Police: Milford woman steals girlfrienda s car,...
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
|PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder
|Fri
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC