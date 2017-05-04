PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop
A Fairfield County man who was on parole for selling narcotics is back in jail after police said he sold crack cocaine to an undercover Stamford officer this week. Jerrell Cook , 32, of Summer Street, Bridgeport, was caught Thursday afternoon with a large amount of crack and more than $1,000 in cash, police said.
