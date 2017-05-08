Patriots Dinner In Norwalk Benefits Bridgeport's Homes For The Brave
Knights of Columbus Bishop Fenwick Assembly 100 is hosting its Inaugural Patriot Dinner on Armed Forces Day, May 20 at 7 p.m. to benefit the Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport. The fundraiser dinner will take place at the Knights Hall on 16 Hendricks Ave. in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|1 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|1 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Williams Professors Wins Award for Short Story
|1 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|Sun
|lifeisshort
|8
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|Sun
|BPT
|4
|Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC