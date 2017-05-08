Patriots Dinner In Norwalk Benefits B...

Patriots Dinner In Norwalk Benefits Bridgeport's Homes For The Brave

Knights of Columbus Bishop Fenwick Assembly 100 is hosting its Inaugural Patriot Dinner on Armed Forces Day, May 20 at 7 p.m. to benefit the Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport. The fundraiser dinner will take place at the Knights Hall on 16 Hendricks Ave. in Norwalk.

Bridgeport, CT

