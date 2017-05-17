Passenger Files $6M Lawsuit Against In Bridgeport Officer-Involved Shooting
A man who was shot by a Bridgeport officer during what police called a stolen vehicle investigation has filed a $6 million federal lawsuit against the city of Bridgeport, Officer James Boulay, other officers and police Chief AJ Perez, according to Fox 61. In an exclusive interview with Fox 61, Julian Fyffe, 21, described his recollection of the May 9 incident, which ended when Boulay shot and killed Jayson Negron, 15, who was driving the car. Fyffe's story differs from the police account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|Carnivore
|6
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|8 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Tue
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC