Passenger Files $6M Lawsuit Against In Bridgeport Officer-Involved Shooting

A man who was shot by a Bridgeport officer during what police called a stolen vehicle investigation has filed a $6 million federal lawsuit against the city of Bridgeport, Officer James Boulay, other officers and police Chief AJ Perez, according to Fox 61. In an exclusive interview with Fox 61, Julian Fyffe, 21, described his recollection of the May 9 incident, which ended when Boulay shot and killed Jayson Negron, 15, who was driving the car. Fyffe's story differs from the police account.

