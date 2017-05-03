Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
Chef Glenn Michael Tatangelo, a native of Fairfield, has opened the newest location of Fire & Rice in Connecticut, a catering company that specializes in traditional Spanish paella for festive gatherings such as parties and community events. less Chef Glenn Michael Tatangelo, a native of Fairfield, has opened the newest location of Fire & Rice in Connecticut, a catering company that specializes in traditional Spanish paella for festive gatherings such ... more There's a new option in the area for anyone looking to spice up their next party or event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|43 min
|BPT
|2
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|1 hr
|arod
|70
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|10 hr
|Ashton
|86
|Stephen Wright
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing
|22 hr
|Mars
|4
|Derby teens speak out against father's looming ...
|23 hr
|Snoop
|3
|Sisters Fanny, 7, left, and Kelly Huerta, 3, of...
|23 hr
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC