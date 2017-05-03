Paella franchise hits southwestern Co...

Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut

Chef Glenn Michael Tatangelo, a native of Fairfield, has opened the newest location of Fire & Rice in Connecticut, a catering company that specializes in traditional Spanish paella for festive gatherings such as parties and community events. less Chef Glenn Michael Tatangelo, a native of Fairfield, has opened the newest location of Fire & Rice in Connecticut, a catering company that specializes in traditional Spanish paella for festive gatherings such ... more There's a new option in the area for anyone looking to spice up their next party or event.

