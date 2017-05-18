P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration

Though best known, perhaps, for the sheer spectacle of his circus - the freaks, menageries, mummies, elephants, human cannonballs, dwarfs and sword swallowers - it was the P.T. Barnum of the unstoppable comeback that the city of Bridgeport threw in with in 1948, when the Barnum Festival, the extravaganza dedicated to his memory, was created. Fully 140 years before Bridgeport re-elected a recovering felon as its mayor, this immigrant city had embraced the charismatic showman, the quintessential comeback story of Phineas Taylor Barnum , and elected him mayor in 1875.

