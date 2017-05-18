P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and ins...

P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Though best known, perhaps, for the sheer spectacle of his circus - the freaks, menageries, mummies, elephants, human cannonballs, dwarfs and sword swallowers - it was the P.T. Barnum of the unstoppable comeback that the city of Bridgeport threw in with in 1948, when the Barnum Festival, the extravaganza dedicated to his memory, was created. Fully 140 years before Bridgeport re-elected a recovering felon as its mayor, this immigrant city had embraced the charismatic showman, the quintessential comeback story of Phineas Taylor Barnum , and elected him mayor in 1875.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year... Fri Negrotrocity 3
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) Thu Jeezzzz 38
News Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f... Thu America Gentleman... 1
News Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli... Thu America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M... Thu America Gentleman... 2
News Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f... Thu America Gentleman... 5
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,152,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC