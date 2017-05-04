Ojakian's - Students First' idea at HCC

Ojakian's - Students First' idea at HCC

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Board of Regents President Mark Ojakian addresses a town hall meeting to discuss cost saving strategies with staff and students at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, Conn. on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 15 hr payme 71
News Stephen Wright Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... Thu gboisjo 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut Wed BPT 1
News Property Rounds: Conservation, development part... Wed BPT 2
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) Wed Ashton 86
News Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing Tue Mars 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC