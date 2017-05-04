Ojakian's - Students First' idea at HCC
Board of Regents President Mark Ojakian addresses a town hall meeting to discuss cost saving strategies with staff and students at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, Conn. on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|15 hr
|payme
|71
|Stephen Wright
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|Thu
|gboisjo
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Property Rounds: Conservation, development part...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Ashton
|86
|Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing
|Tue
|Mars
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC