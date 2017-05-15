Norwalk Student Joins Last Class At Bridgeport Hospital School Of Nursing
The state's oldest nursing school is preparing to transition from a two-year diploma program to a four-year bachelor of science in nursing program at the University of Bridgeport this fall. "You got started - now keep going," was the message repeated to graduates by Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing Director Linda Podolak at the ceremony in UB's Arnold Bernhard Center for Arts and Humanities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport "welcoming" to immigrants, but no "s...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Students tour religious sites, talk of tolerance
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|8 hr
|Unincorporated
|3
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|15 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|16 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC