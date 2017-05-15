Norwalk Student Joins Last Class At B...

Norwalk Student Joins Last Class At Bridgeport Hospital School Of Nursing

The state's oldest nursing school is preparing to transition from a two-year diploma program to a four-year bachelor of science in nursing program at the University of Bridgeport this fall. "You got started - now keep going," was the message repeated to graduates by Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing Director Linda Podolak at the ceremony in UB's Arnold Bernhard Center for Arts and Humanities.

