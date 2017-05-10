Norwalk Community College commencement speakers are students-not celebrities
You've probably never heard of the speakers chosen for Norwalk Community College's commencement next week. That's because they're students--- not celebrities or dignitaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Conservation takes priority in planning for fut...
|8 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|9 hr
|lifeisshort
|72
|Bridgeport Matriarch, 103, 'Iconic' Volunteer H...
|13 hr
|BPT
|1
|1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo...
|Sat
|Grape Soda
|9
|Ex-Bridgeport Man, 52, Gets Prison Time For Tra...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|1
|With Mayor Joe Ganim at the controls, demolitio...
|Sat
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC