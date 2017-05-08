New housing for Marina Village site moves forward
Part of the Marina Village public housing complex in Bridgeport's South End has been demolished, while other buildings have been vacated. Stamford-based JHM Group is proposing building new mixed-income housing on the site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec...
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|9
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki...
|22 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|22 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Williams Professors Wins Award for Short Story
|22 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson
|May 7
|BPT
|4
|Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09)
|May 7
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC