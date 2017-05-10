National Teacher Of The Year To Speak...

National Teacher Of The Year To Speak At Bridgeport Scholarship Dinner

Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

Waterbury school teacher Jahana Hayes, the 2016 National Teacher of the Year, will be the guest speaker at the 4th annual Daniel Trust Awards Dinner, an evening honoring top students and teachers in Bridgeport. Twelve city seniors will receive $2,000 college scholarships from the Daniel Trust Foundation at the dinner to be held at 6 p.m. June 2 at Bridgeport Holiday Inn.

Bridgeport, CT

