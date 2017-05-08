Multiple Arrests in State's Largest Illegal Tobacco Distribution Bust

Connecticut Commissioner of Revenue Services Kevin Sullivan today announced the results of a five-month investigation that led to the arrest of 10 people as well as the seizure of more than $50,000 in cash and $234,000 in contraband tobacco from a Bridgeport tobacco wholesaler. The operation was conducted by the agency's Criminal Investigations Division in cooperation with the Bridgeport police department.

