Motorcyclists To Escort Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall To Bridgeport

The Wall That Heals, a mobile half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will stand in Seaside Park this week, after a Wednesday morning motorcade from Westport's Sherwood Island State Park. The city and the National Association of Naval Veterans Port 5 has enlisted the support of local motorcyclist organizations to escort the Wall to Seaside Park beginning at 9 a.m. in Westport.

