More than 700 students graduate from Norwalk Community College
Cindy Grajeda from Bridgeport flips her tassel as she graduates with the class of 2017 at Norwalk Community College during the Fifty-Fifth Annual Commencement Exercises on Thursday may 18, 2017 in Norwalk Conn. Cindy Grajeda from Bridgeport flips her tassel as she graduates with the class of 2017 at Norwalk Community College during the Fifty-Fifth Annual Commencement Exercises on Thursday may 18, 2017 in Norwalk Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A 1959 Alfa Romeo 1600 receives new upholstery ...
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|6
|Police obtain amateur video at scene of 15-year...
|Fri
|Negrotrocity
|3
|Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10)
|May 18
|Jeezzzz
|38
|Elections Enforcement staff: No campaign cash f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man, 23, Admits Selling Heroin For M...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|May 18
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC