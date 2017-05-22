Milford Police: Tip leads to arrest in nearly fatal hit-and-run
Amanda Keane , then 34-year-old waitress at Bridge House, has been battling her injuries since she was hit by a car on Sunday, Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m. She has not fully recovered and is unable to work, her mother told reporters a press conference last week. Around eight months after the incident, a citizen tip and a forensic investigation led police to the driver suspected of the hit and run.
