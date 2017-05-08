Micalizzi's celebrates 40 years on Madison Avenue in Bridgeport
Customers Sydney Woods, 6, and her dad Daryl enjoy some Italian Ice at Micalizzi's Italian Ice in Bridgeport, Conn., on Thursday Apr. 27, 2017. Micalizzi's is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
