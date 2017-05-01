Man shot and killed in Bridgeport
Police have not yet released details of the shooting that involed a man in his 20s who was shot in a vehicle. At the scene, grieving family members and friends of the victims watched as investigators combed through evidence around a silver Hyundai.
