Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgep...

Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Nasir Hargett, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Davon Robertson, 24, who was shot Oct. 13, 2014 in the area of Pearl and Brooks streets. Nasir Hargett, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Davon Robertson, 24, who was shot Oct. 13, 2014 in the area of Pearl and Brooks streets.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

561

Stamford, CT

#1 2 hrs ago
Hopefully, the killer will spent the rest of his life in jail which is a good thing.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Milford woman steals girlfrienda s car,... 2 hr America Gentleman... 1
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop 2 hr America Gentleman... 1
News A Chat With... Sgt. Bob Chaisson 2 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut 2 hr America Gentleman... 2
News Stephen Wright 2 hr America Gentleman... 5
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... 2 hr America Gentleman... 4
News Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09) 7 hr ffctguitar 87
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC