Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder
There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled Man sentenced for 'senseless' Bridgeport murder.
Nasir Hargett, 18, of Bridgeport, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Davon Robertson, 24, who was shot Oct. 13, 2014 in the area of Pearl and Brooks streets.
Hopefully, the killer will spent the rest of his life in jail which is a good thing.
