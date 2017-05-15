Man Pleads Guilty To Bridgeport Store Owner's Death, Faces 40 Years

A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to the shooting death of a Bridgeport grocery store owner during a robbery two years ago, according to the Connecticut Post. Leighton Vanderberg pleaded guilty to felony murder under the Alford Doctrine during jury selection for the April 11, 2015, slaying of Jose Salgado, owner of Sapiao's Grocery, the Post said.

