Man faces 40 years in store owner's death

Standing with Assistant Public Defender Anne Marie Kindley, left, Leighton Vanderberg, 22, of New Haven, is arraigned for the murder of Bridgeport grocer Jose Salgado in Superior Court in Bridgeport, Conn. Standing with Assistant Public Defender Anne Marie Kindley, left, Leighton Vanderberg, 22, of New Haven, is arraigned for the murder of Bridgeport grocer Jose Salgado in Superior Court in Bridgeport, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.