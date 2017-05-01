Man charged with killing girlfriend gets time to plot next move
Oscar Hernandez, left, with the aid of a translator, faces Judge William Holden in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Monday. Hernandez, 39, was arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chinese Restaurants (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|Snoop
|13
|Bruce Jenner gets Shaft & Nuts Lopped Off
|6 hr
|Snoop
|2
|Support for $15 wage, family/medical leave
|8 hr
|Axelrod Jared Uly...
|7
|Sisters Fanny, 7, left, and Kelly Huerta, 3, of...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Treatments and Remedies to Ease Irritable Bowel... (Sep '09)
|15 hr
|Hector
|84
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|20 hr
|Bridge Four
|69
|Two charged after fatal Bridgeport stabbing
|23 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC