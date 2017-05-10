Malloy confidants spar over competing casino projects
There are 2 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Malloy confidants spar over competing casino projects. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Gov. Dan Malloy's then Senior Advisor Roy Occhiogrosso at the state Capitol in Hartford in 2011. Occhiogrosso and former Malloy spokesman Andrew Doba are on opposite sides of the legislative and legal battle for a third casino planned for north of Hartford.
Since: Dec 15
572
#1 10 hrs ago
Remember many years ago, Bridgeport was promise a non Indian casino. Build the third casino in Bridgeport where it belongs.
#2 8 hrs ago
I remember Sam.....but wasn't that the time ganim gave trump a $200,000 consultation fee...and nothing...
