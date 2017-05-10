Malloy confidants spar over competing...

Malloy confidants spar over competing casino projects

There are 2 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 13 hrs ago, titled Malloy confidants spar over competing casino projects. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Gov. Dan Malloy's then Senior Advisor Roy Occhiogrosso at the state Capitol in Hartford in 2011. Occhiogrosso and former Malloy spokesman Andrew Doba are on opposite sides of the legislative and legal battle for a third casino planned for north of Hartford.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

572

Stamford, CT

#1 10 hrs ago
Remember many years ago, Bridgeport was promise a non Indian casino. Build the third casino in Bridgeport where it belongs.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
BPT

Stratford, CT

#2 8 hrs ago
America Gentleman Sam wrote:
Remember many years ago, Bridgeport was promise a non Indian casino. Build the third casino in Bridgeport where it belongs.
I remember Sam.....but wasn't that the time ganim gave trump a $200,000 consultation fee...and nothing...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorrow and demands at rally for teen shot by po... 10 hr America Gentleman... 2
News 1 dead, two police officers injured in Bridgepo... 14 hr BPT 6
News PD: Parolee sold crack to undercover Stamford cop Wed BPT 3
News Watergate redux for Weicker after Comey firing Wed Nixon 1
News Bpt man pleads guilty to sex trafficking charge... Wed BPT 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash while worki... Tue BPT 2
Hillary Just Figured Out That She Lost The Elec... May 9 Samuels Furnace Man 9
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,556 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC